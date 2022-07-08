Fesco extends date of electricity bills

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :On account of Eidul Azha holidays, Faisalabad electric Supply Company (FESCO) has extended the date of electricity bills payment till July 13.

According to Fesco sources, all consumers of batch 19 and 20 in all eight districts of Fesco region whose due date of electricity bills was July 8 now they can paytheir bills till July 13 without any surcharge.

The step was taken to facilitate Fesco consumers.