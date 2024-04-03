FESCO Facebook Kuthehry On Friday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) FESCO Second Circle Engr Saleem Shah will hold an e-kutchehry at facebook from 10a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, April 5.
He will listen to problems of consumers and issue on-the-spot orders for their redress.
The consumers from Nazimabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony Samundri to Tandlianwala division can contact him on facebook page.
The facebook link is http://www.facebook.com/FESCO-2ND-Circle-11.
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital2 seconds ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct5 seconds ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties9 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh Vankwani introduces Gandhara Corridor Bill to connect Pakistan with Buddhist world9 minutes ago
-
Not against CPEC, need rights, says Gwadar MPA9 minutes ago
-
Several educational boards join IBCC attestation portal10 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg10 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed10 minutes ago
-
Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 1510 minutes ago
-
Health minister for action against absent medical staff10 minutes ago
-
Seven Patwaris of Bahawalpur district promoted to Girdawar10 minutes ago
-
Inquiry against officials ordered over cheating in exam10 minutes ago