Open Menu

FESCO Facebook Kuthehry On Friday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 04:40 PM

FESCO facebook kuthehry on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) FESCO Second Circle Engr Saleem Shah will hold an e-kutchehry at facebook from 10a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, April 5.

He will listen to problems of consumers and issue on-the-spot orders for their redress.

The consumers from Nazimabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony Samundri to Tandlianwala division can contact him on facebook page.

The facebook link is http://www.facebook.com/FESCO-2ND-Circle-11.

Related Topics

Facebook Circle Samundri Tandlianwala April From FESCO

Recent Stories

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses

3 hours ago
 SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case o ..

SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

3 hours ago
  Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening le ..

 Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters

3 hours ago
 realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price ..

Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024

8 hours ago
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contribut ..

UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..

17 hours ago
 North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile

17 hours ago
 One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish sch ..

One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter

17 hours ago
 Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race

17 hours ago
 Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota see ..

Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge

17 hours ago
 Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killi ..

Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan