FESCO facebook kuthehry on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Superintending Engineer (SE) FESCO Second Circle Engr Saleem Shah will hold an e-kutchehry at facebook from 10a.m. to 12 noon on Friday, April 5.

He will listen to problems of consumers and issue on-the-spot orders for their redress.

The consumers from Nazimabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Peoples Colony, Allama Iqbal Colony Samundri to Tandlianwala division can contact him on facebook page.

The facebook link is http://www.facebook.com/FESCO-2ND-Circle-11.