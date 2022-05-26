UrduPoint.com

FESCO Gives Employment To Late Employees' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 05:06 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) gave away appointment letters to children of the late employees of the company.

Letters were given to Saleemullah (naib qasid), Muhammad Wasim Tahir (sanitary worker), Ihtesham Ali (SSO-II), Zeeshanullah Saleem (SSO-II), Zenab Shabbir (commercial assistant), Hamza Anwar (UDC), Shafqat Masih (sanitary worker), Sidra Anwar (commercial assistant) and Mustafa Anam (naib qasid).

FESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmed distributed the letters while Director General Admin Athar Ayub, Chief Engineer Operation Ghulam Farooq, General Secretary Wapda Hydro Union Sarfraz Hundal were also present.

