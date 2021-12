FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Engineer Muhammad Saleem assumed the charge of his office as General Manager (Operations) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) here on Wednesday.

According to FESCO spokesman, Engineer Saleem was transferred from Sukkur Electric PowerCompany (SEPCO) where he was serving the company as Chief Executive Officer.