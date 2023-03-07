Fesco GM reviews steps for uninterrupted supply

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :General Manager Operation of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Rana Ayub on Tuesday said maintenance of main lines would be completed speedily till March 15 to improve quality of service before summer.

After taking charge of his office, he issued directions to all circles and said that duration of shutdown period should be minimized so that electricity consumers could get the maximum relief.

He directed Xens of all circles to take necessary steps for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to consumers especially during upcoming summer.

The Xens and SDOs should also visit fields besides checking performance of field staff and ensuringadoption of safety measures, he added.