FAISALABAD, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer Bashir Ahmed on Friday felicitated Haider Ali who won first-ever gold medal for Pakistan in Tokyo Paralympic Games, in Men's discus throw competition.

He said the whole nation especially Fesco was proud over his victory in discus throwcompetition, says a news release.