FESCO grid safety audit in full swing

Grid Safety Audit (GSA) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is in full swing and all safety measures are being ensured at the grid stations to help and protect precious lives of the employees in addition to save FESCO property and installations from environmental impact

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Grid Safety Audit (GSA) of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is in full swing and all safety measures are being ensured at the grid stations to help and protect precious lives of the employees in addition to save FESCO property and installations from environmental impact.

Chief Engineer (T&G) FESCO Rao Mubasher Hayat, Superintending Engineer (SE) GSO Muhammad Ali and Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza visited 132-KV Tariqabad grid station for safety audit here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Engineering (T&G) Mubasher Hayat said that NEPRA Safety Code 2021 would be fully complied to protect valuable assets of FESCO in addition to save precious lives of the employees and control environmental pollution.

He said that FESCO grid stations had been equipped with sophisticated machinery to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

He warned that any type of negligence would not be tolerated at grid stations and soon Close Circuit tv Cameras (CCTV) would also be installed at grid stations.

During Safety Audit, he also checked first aid box, sand buckets, power transformers, panel logout - tag out, name on front and back of panels, safety register, battery register and entrance register. CE (T&G) expressed satisfaction with the overall performance of the staff.

Executive Engineer (SS&T) Division-I, Nasrullah Mahesar, Assistant Engineer Tanseer Shah, Technical Assistant Waqas Ahmed and Safety Inspector Asrarul Haq were also present on this occasion.