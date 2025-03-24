FESCO Held 17,377 Power Pilferers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence teams, in a crackdown in the region comprising eight districts, have so far caught 17,377 power thieves.
A spokesperson said here Monday that the pilferers have been fined over Rs 1.89 billion by calculating 31.2 million detection units.
Most of the pilferers were found stealing electricity through different tactics. The power thieves included 16,160 domestic connections, 573 commercial, 548 agriculture and 96 industrial connections.
According to the details, 4,089 power pilfers were caught from FESCO first circle; 3,433 from second circle, 1917 from Jhang Circle, 2559 from Sargodha circle, 4315 from Mianwali, and 1070 from Toba Tek Singh circle.
Recent Stories
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional
UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..
UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship
Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington
PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..
Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq honored with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for outstanding services in Higher Education, Publ ..6 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Lower admin for best medical facilities6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 125 emergencies last week6 minutes ago
-
Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional9 minutes ago
-
Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown initiated against illegal gas refilling & petrol agencies, 6 arrested15 minutes ago
-
FESCO held 17,377 power pilferers15 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi inspects Islamabad Carriage Factory15 minutes ago
-
Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Force in Action22 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of father of Samaa News Director News25 minutes ago
-
Firing outside ICT District Court claims one life, another injured25 minutes ago
-
Gilani offers condolences on passing of Hafiz Tariq’s father26 minutes ago