Open Menu

FESCO Held 17,377 Power Pilferers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

FESCO held 17,377 power pilferers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence teams, in a crackdown in the region comprising eight districts, have so far caught 17,377 power thieves.

A spokesperson said here Monday that the pilferers have been fined over Rs 1.89 billion by calculating 31.2 million detection units.

Most of the pilferers were found stealing electricity through different tactics. The power thieves included 16,160 domestic connections, 573 commercial, 548 agriculture and 96 industrial connections.

According to the details, 4,089 power pilfers were caught from FESCO first circle; 3,433 from second circle, 1917 from Jhang Circle, 2559 from Sargodha circle, 4315 from Mianwali, and 1070 from Toba Tek Singh circle.

Recent Stories

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified c ..

Zaka becomes Pakistan’s first PMI-CP certified construction professional

9 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Work ..

UAE participates in 'G20 Trade and Investment Working Group' meeting

10 minutes ago
 Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore ..

Three suspects arrested within two hours in Lahore gang-rape case

14 minutes ago
 Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitorin ..

Punjab's Forests in Safe Hands – Drone Monitoring and Quick Response Forest Fo ..

22 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International ..

UAE to participate in Amir of Kuwait International Shooting Championship

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram ..

Imran Khan will never apologize, says Salman Akram Raja

33 minutes ago
Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Wash ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed concludes official visit to Washington

40 minutes ago
 PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief p ..

PM directs a third-party audit of Ramadan Relief package.

43 minutes ago
 Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ..

Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump

50 minutes ago
 New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting ..

New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s priv ..

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year des ..

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..

55 minutes ago
 Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete ..

Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan