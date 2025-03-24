FESCO held 17,377 power pilferers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence teams, in a crackdown in the region comprising eight districts, have so far caught 17,377 power thieves.

A spokesperson said here Monday that the pilferers have been fined over Rs 1.89 billion by calculating 31.2 million detection units.

Most of the pilferers were found stealing electricity through different tactics. The power thieves included 16,160 domestic connections, 573 commercial, 548 agriculture and 96 industrial connections.

According to the details, 4,089 power pilfers were caught from FESCO first circle; 3,433 from second circle, 1917 from Jhang Circle, 2559 from Sargodha circle, 4315 from Mianwali, and 1070 from Toba Tek Singh circle.