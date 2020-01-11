Fesco holds open courts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) held open courts at circle level on Saturday.

The Fesco spokesman said that Superintending Engineer (SE) first circle Chaudhry Elyas Ghumman held an open court in Jaranwala Division while SE Second Circle Noorul Hasan Dogar held his Khuli Katchery at Kareen Town Sub-division.

Similarly, SE Jhang Circle Chaudhry Khalid Nazir organised his open court at Rural Jhang Subdivision and SE Sargodha Circle Raja Mehmood held open court at Kotmomin Subdivision whereas SE Mianwali Jam Gull Muhammad Zahid arranged the open-court at Kundian Subdivision.