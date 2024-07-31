FESCO holds seminar on prevention of harassment at workplace

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has said "our religion Islam emphasises respect of women and protection of their rights"

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir has said "our religion islam emphasises respect of women and protection of their rights".

He was addressing a seminar on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010 at the FESCO headquarters here on Wednesday. He said that few women were employed in the power sector. Women workers of FESCO were being provided all facilities and if they face any kind of harassment from their colleagues, a regular committee had been set up under the leadership of DG MIRAD Sadaf Naz to redress the issue.

Addressing the seminar, Director General (HR) FESCO Farrukh Aftab said that the law was passed by the Government of Pakistan in early 2010 for protection from sexual harassment across the country including government, semi government and private departments.

DG Admin FESCO Mujtaba Khan said that under the law, the management of departments is responsible for changing the culture of the institution to make it respectable for the women and FESCO is fulfilling its social responsibilities in this regard.

He said that a committee had been formed against harassment of women. Director Legal and Labor Farrukh Aftab, Director Finance Ali Muhammad and Office Superintendent Muhammad Atif Mann would work as its members.

Sadaf Naz said that harassment of women in the workplace will not be tolerated. Women are serving the institutions by utilizing their best abilities. It is important to encourage them so that they can contribute to the development of the country by working side by side with men. She said that there has never been any incident of harassment of women in FESCO. If any woman faces any such problem, she can contact the committee and immediate action will be taken, she added.