FESCO imposes Rs.1.0007bln fine on 9847 electricity thieves in 300 days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) imposed a fine of Rs.1.0007 billion on 9,847 electricity thieves caught during last 300 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 300 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 9847 power pilferers including 43 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.1.0007 billion on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 23.2 million in addition to getting cases registered against 9603 accused.

The police had arrested 7413 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.718.8 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2362 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

235.1 million on them under the head of 5585,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1835 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.186.9 million under 4700,000 detection units.

Similarly, 1101 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.110 million under 3274,000 detection units.

He further said that 1442 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.151.4 million under 3271,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2457 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.237.7 million for 4913,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 650 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.79.6 million for 1561,000 detection units, spokesman added.