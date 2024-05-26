Open Menu

FESCO Imposes Rs.866.7m Fine On 8,405 Electricity Thieves

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM

FESCO imposes Rs.866.7m fine on 8,405 electricity thieves

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 866.7 million fine on 8,405 electricity thieves, caught during the last 260 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 260 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8405 power pilferers including 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.866.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.4 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8265 accused. The police had arrested 6570 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.623.1 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1991 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

202.4 million on them under the head of 4618,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1516 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.158.2 million under 3742,000 detection units.

Similarly, 953 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.100.2 million under 2785,000 detection units.

He further said that 1222 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.131.6 million under 2590,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2144 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.205.1 million for 4272,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 579 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.69 million for 1376,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company Fine Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Sunday From Million FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan