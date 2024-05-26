FESCO imposes Rs.866.7m fine on 8,405 electricity thieves

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 866.7 million fine on 8,405 electricity thieves, caught during the last 260 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 260 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8405 power pilferers including 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.866.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.4 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8265 accused. The police had arrested 6570 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.623.1 million.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1991 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

202.4 million on them under the head of 4618,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1516 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.158.2 million under 3742,000 detection units.

Similarly, 953 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.100.2 million under 2785,000 detection units.

He further said that 1222 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.131.6 million under 2590,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 2144 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.205.1 million for 4272,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 579 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.69 million for 1376,000 detection units, spokesman added.