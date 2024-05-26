FESCO Imposes Rs.866.7m Fine On 8,405 Electricity Thieves
Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs. 866.7 million fine on 8,405 electricity thieves, caught during the last 260 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.
A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 260 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 8405 power pilferers including 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.
The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.866.7 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 19.4 million in addition to getting cases registered against 8265 accused. The police had arrested 6570 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.623.1 million.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1991 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.
202.4 million on them under the head of 4618,000 million detection units.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1516 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.158.2 million under 3742,000 detection units.
Similarly, 953 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.100.2 million under 2785,000 detection units.
He further said that 1222 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.131.6 million under 2590,000 detection units.
In Mianwali Circle, 2144 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.205.1 million for 4272,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 579 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.69 million for 1376,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister chairs meeting to discuss LG bill41 minutes ago
-
‘Pukaar’ welfare organization organize one-day heatstroke camp41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs officials to resolve water shortage problem at Civil Hospital51 minutes ago
-
KP govt for declaring historical buildings of Peshawar as world heritage: Advisor51 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark centenary celebration of publication of ‘ Bang-e-Daraa’51 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge supplies of raw materials of mainpuri1 hour ago
-
PUTA calls on govt to prioritize higher education funding1 hour ago
-
CDA to establish new Waste Management Company for enhanced sanitation1 hour ago
-
CDA recovers 125 Kanals land in Sector I-12 anti-encroachment operation2 hours ago
-
‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ promotes social harmony among diverse youth2 hours ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts refreshment for Belgium’s largest sporting event2 hours ago
-
4 Thieves arrested, stolen valuables recovered2 hours ago