FESCO initiating special actions on violation of safety codes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Executive Officer (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, the Health Safety Environment and Quality Assurance (HSE) Directorate FESCO was initiating special actions on the violation of safety codes.

On violating the safety code, job allowance more than Rs 400,000 had been deducted from salaries of 51 linemen while 8 other linemen faced different penalties.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Health Safety Environment and Quality Assurance Directorate was fully active to save the line staff from accidents in 9 circles of FESCO region. Despite the clear instructions of FESCO Chief, regarding the safety rules, strict departmental actions were being taken against the staff, ignoring the safety policy/code during work.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza, safety inspectors and safety control room staff conducted visits and checked the staff during shutdowns and other maintenance work from July 2021 to June 2022.

As a result of which, the job allowance of 51 employees of FESCO was deducted, while the promotion of one employee Obaidullah Line Superintendent Second of Karim town Sub-Division Faisalabad was stopped for 2 years.

Jan Muhammad LS Second of Urban Darya Khan Sub Division Mianwali faced the penalty to stop the time scale promotion for one year.

Similarly, 6 employees including, Shahid Rashid Lineman Second of Allama Iqbal Colony Sub Division Faisalabad, Zafar Iqbal LS-II of Rahmat Town Sub Division Faisalabad, Muhammad Farooq LM-I of Samuandri Road Faisalabad Sub-Division, Ehsanullah Lineman Second of City Jardanwala Sub-Division, Taimur Khan LM-I ofNew Satellite Sub-Division Sargodha and Muhammad Naqash Assistant Linemanhave to face the punishment of stoppage of increment for one year.