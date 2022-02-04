FESCO installing industrial, commercial, domestic connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :The pending industrial, commercial, domestic and agricultural connections are being installed on priority basis and all defective meters will be replaced till the end of this month.

This was stated by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed here on Friday. He said that the procurement process in line with the vision of the FESCO board of Directors (BOD) was continuing despite corona and fluctuation in the valuation of Dollars.

He said that 963 distribution transformers, 103,000 single phase electricity meters, 675 kilometer PVC cable, 18,855 kilometer rabbit, dog, osprey and ant conductors and 4,310 structure & poles were presently available at FESCO regional store.

Procurement worth Rs 3,829 million was in progress for the GSC & GSO Department of Project Management Unit (PMU) while six power transformers of 31/40 MVA, 12 power transformers of 20/26 MVA, 590 pylons, 750 kilometers rail conductor, other cables and safety equipment had already been purchased.