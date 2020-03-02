UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FESCO Installs 40-MVA Transformer At VAC Grid Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:19 PM

FESCO installs 40-MVA transformer at VAC grid station

FESCO engineers have successfully installed a 40-MVA capacity power transformer at Value Addition City (VAC) grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO engineers have successfully installed a 40-MVA capacity power transformer at Value Addition City (VAC) grid station.

FESCO spokesman said that earlier, 20-MVA power transformer was working at VAC grid station due to which the consumers were facing problems of low voltage.

Therefore, on the special directives of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hasan, the FESCO engineers installed 40-MVA power transformer.

The new transformer has increased the electricity amperes from 1300 to 2000 which will not only arrest the complaints of low voltage but also help in issuing of new industrial and commercial connections, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Electricity Vac From FESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

6 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

6 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

6 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

6 minutes ago

Emirati low-cost airline &#039;Wizz Air Abu Dhabi& ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.