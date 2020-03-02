FESCO installs 40-MVA transformer at VAC grid station

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO engineers have successfully installed a 40-MVA capacity power transformer at Value Addition City (VAC) grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :FESCO engineers have successfully installed a 40-MVA capacity power transformer at Value Addition City (VAC) grid station.

FESCO spokesman said that earlier, 20-MVA power transformer was working at VAC grid station due to which the consumers were facing problems of low voltage.

Therefore, on the special directives of FESCO Chief Executive Officer Shafiqul Hasan, the FESCO engineers installed 40-MVA power transformer.

The new transformer has increased the electricity amperes from 1300 to 2000 which will not only arrest the complaints of low voltage but also help in issuing of new industrial and commercial connections, spokesman added.