FESCO installs double capacity transformer at Shehbaz Khel grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has installed a double capacity power transformer at 132-kV Shehbaz Khel grid station to resolve low voltage complaints in the area.

A FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that earlier 10/13-MVA power transformer was working at 132-KV Shehbaz Khel grid station, which had insufficient capacity to ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply with full voltage to the electricity consumers of this area.

After receiving several complaints of low voltage, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed directed the Grid Station Construction (DSC) department to immediately replace 10-MVA power transformer with double capacity transformer. The FESCO engineers replaced 10/13-MVA power transformer with 20/26-MVA power transformer on this grid station.