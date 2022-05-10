FESCO installs more than 106,000 meters during last four months

UrduPoint.com

More than 106,000 new domestic, commercial and industrial meters have been installed during the last four months in eight districts of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) jurisdiction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ):More than 106,000 new domestic, commercial and industrial meters have been installed during the last four months in eight districts of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) jurisdiction.

This was stated by General Manager (GM) Customer Services Engineer Itrat Hussain here on Tuesday.

He said that Superintending Engineers (SEs) of the five operation circles have also been directed to install new connections on top priority basis. He further said that FESCO installed 7,547 electricity meters in January, 33,075 meters in February, 42,647 meters in March and 22,825 meters in the month of April.

More than 400,000 meters would arrive soon and after that installation of new connections would be expedited, he added.

He said that in the light of the special directives of board of Directors (BODs) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed, FESCO's Customer Services were being equipped with state-of-the-art interactive screens, landline telephones and paperless working so that consumers' electricity related problems could be solved immediately. He also directed the operation staff to utilize all measures to resolve the problems of customers on priority basis.

