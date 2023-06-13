Fesco installs new transformer in Sargodha City grid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) installed a new power transformer of 40-MVA at 132-KV Sargodha City grid station.

A Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that 20/26-MVA power transformer was already working in Sargodha city grid station but due to increase in number of electricity consumers, the transformer was insufficient to cater needs of the area.

Therefore, Chief Executive Officer Fesco Engineer Bashir Ahmad issued direction to the departments for replacement of 20/26-MV power transformer with double capacity transformers. The engineers within record time replaced 20/26-MVA power transformer with new 40-MVA transformer and commissioned it.

The transformer would help in resolving complaints of low voltage, overloading of distributionsystem and rampant electricity tripping.