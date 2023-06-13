UrduPoint.com

Fesco Installs New Transformer In Sargodha City Grid

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fesco installs new transformer in Sargodha City grid

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) installed a new power transformer of 40-MVA at 132-KV Sargodha City grid station.

A Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that 20/26-MVA power transformer was already working in Sargodha city grid station but due to increase in number of electricity consumers, the transformer was insufficient to cater needs of the area.

Therefore, Chief Executive Officer Fesco Engineer Bashir Ahmad issued direction to the departments for replacement of 20/26-MV power transformer with double capacity transformers. The engineers within record time replaced 20/26-MVA power transformer with new 40-MVA transformer and commissioned it.

The transformer would help in resolving complaints of low voltage, overloading of distributionsystem and rampant electricity tripping.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Sargodha

Recent Stories

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

23 minutes ago
 PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day lo ..

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

40 minutes ago
 PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

56 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Mir ..

OPPO and Global Brand Ambassador Kaká Inspire Miracles with Unmatched Experienc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.