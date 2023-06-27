Open Menu

FESCO Instructions For Safety From Electricity Related Incidents

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 06:40 PM

FESCO instructions for safety from electricity related incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked the general public to adopt precautionary and safety measures to avert any untoward incident during monsoon.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed in a statement here on Tuesday said that chances of short-circuiting increase during rainy days. Hence the people should especially focus and implement on the instructions issued by the company for their safety.

He said that metallic wire should not be used for cloth drying as it is a good conductor for electricity. He said that people should use plastic cord for spreading clothes on it.

He advised to use three-pin shoe for using electric iron, washing machine, refrigerator, water pumps and other electrical instruments and these items should be earthed properly before using.

He also directed the line staff not to work on live electricity lines without adopting safety measures. The FESCO spends millions of rupees for the purchase of safety gadgets including safety belts, safety helmets, safety boots and safety gloves, etc.

Now, it is duty of line staff to use these gadgets properly before working live lines for their own safety and protection.

He also asked the general public to get their domestic electricity wiring checked by an expert electrician and if some faults are found in it, the same should be removed immediately on top priority basis as faults in electricity wiring cause short-circuiting which results in fire eruption incidents.

He further said that plastic or rubber shoes should be used while operating electric items besides avoiding from tying animals, bicycles and motorcycles with electric poles or under high tension electricity wires.

The people should immediately inform the FESCO office through Emergency No.118, Toll Free Number 0800-66554 or complaint center through telephone numbers 041-9220290 and 041-9220618 in case of short-circuiting of any electricity pole, break of electricity wire or any other emergent situation relating to electricity and avoid from touching short-circuiting items, FESCO Chief added.

