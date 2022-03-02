Fesco introduces net metering for tube well consumers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has introduced a modern net metering for its tube-well consumers.

In this connection, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Bashir Ahmad said that tube-well consumers could install net metering after fixing the solar panel at their connections and now there was no need for the NEPRA's approval for up to 25 kilowatt net metering.

The tube-well consumers could significantly reduce their electricity bills through providing electricity to Fesco after the installation of net metering, he said.

He said that procedure for obtaining new connection had also been simplified. Tube-well consumers would submit their applications in their respective sub-divisions after completing formalities.

The Fesco and consumers would sign an agreement and then a demand notice would be issued.

After payment of the demand notice, the Fesco would install and hand over the net meteringconnection to consumers, he added.