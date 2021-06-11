Fesco invites applications for electricity connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has invited applications for new electricity connections for Rapid Charging System in Service Area Bhera and Service Area Sial Mor.

A Fesco spokesman said Rapid Charging System was prerequisite for charging electric vehicles and those people who intend to install Rapid Charging System in Service Area Bhera and Service Area Sial Mor can submit their applications for new electricity connections in the office Superintending Engineer (Operation) Sargodha Circle.

More information could be obtained through telephone numbers 048-9232393 and 048-9212378, he added.