UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fesco Invites Applications For Electricity Connections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Fesco invites applications for electricity connections

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has invited applications for new electricity connections for Rapid Charging System in Service Area Bhera and Service Area Sial Mor.

A Fesco spokesman said Rapid Charging System was prerequisite for charging electric vehicles and those people who intend to install Rapid Charging System in Service Area Bhera and Service Area Sial Mor can submit their applications for new electricity connections in the office Superintending Engineer (Operation) Sargodha Circle.

More information could be obtained through telephone numbers 048-9232393 and 048-9212378, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Vehicles Sargodha Circle

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

8 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

28 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

28 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

43 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.