FESCO issue power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced schedule for power outages in different areas of the city for necessary repair, extension and replacement of electric lines for Dec 23.

According to the public relations department, power will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from WASA-II, Tayyab Textile, Ahmed Enterprises, Aryan Industry, Dholanwal feeders.

Dastgir Colony feeder will remain closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Marafco, Koh-e-Noor city, new Madina Town, National Silk Mills, Best Export from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rafhan, Amin Town, Farooqabad, Model City, Saeed Colony, Dastgir Colony, PESSI, Susan Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Power will also remain suspended from Canal Road, Fatehabad feeders Masood Abad feeder, Bahadriqala, feeder from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nia Lahore-I and II will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.