FESCO issue shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from VAC-1, Garment City, Chawla Enterprises, Sumaira Fabrics, Tricon Beverage, Sadaqat Textile, Gohar Textile, Global Spinning and Bahmani Wala feeders emanating from 132-KV Value Addition City grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Ideal (SEL), Pride (SEL) and Ideal/Ishaq Spinning feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, al-Awan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, Ali Town, 7-JB and Sandal feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed feeder originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Circular Road and Katchery Road feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Khannuana feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kot Ahmad Yar and Jhok Mallian feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Akbar, Jaranwala Road, S-II, Sultani Alasto, Kararwala, Lal Kothi, Makkoana, Gulab and Borstal Jail feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Shah Suwariya and Mureedwala Road feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Samanabad feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Tahir Pura feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Khiyaban Green feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station and Manzoor Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (October 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from Farooq Abad and Gulistan feeders originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station and Fertilizer feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas al-Barkat, new Dijkot and Gojra Road feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Nethary feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 06.

Meanwhile, power supply from Jail Road feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. while Mochiwala Road, Pensara Road, Dawakhari, Hamza board, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Likewise, electricity supply from Data, Gardana, Gulfishan, islam Pura, Kausar Abad, Sabzi Mandi, Sadhar, Jinnah, Sarshmeer, Tahir Pura, PAF and Dhandra feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Government General Hospital, Pepsi, Muzaffar Colony, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Samanabad and Mujahid Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on October 06.