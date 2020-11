FESCO issue shutdown program

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mari Shah Sukhera feeder emanating from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while Canal Road feeder originating from 66-KV OTP grid station and D-Ground feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (December 01).

Similarly, electricity supply from Rasheed Abad feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station, Gojra Road feeder emanating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, National Colony feeder originating 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Ali Housing feeder emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, City, Mongi Road, Mochiwala and Shalimar feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Pakka Anna feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, al-Awan, Muneer Shaheed and Lundianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, City, Millat, Karyana, Gojra Road, Civil Line, Rail Bazaar and DHQ Express feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang-1 grid station will observe load shedding from 10 a.

m. to 2 p.m. on December 01.

Meanwhile, power supply from Risala feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Nawabanwala, Nisar Colony, Pepsi, Samanabad, Muzaffar Colony, Government General Hospital and Mujahid Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, FSM, Barnala, Scarp-1, Scarp-2, Canal Road, Darul Ehsan, Sadaqat Kamal, Sultan Nagar, ZTM, Rasool Pur, Jhumra City, Sandal, Noorwalay and Sadaqat Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ,while all feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road and Agri University grid stations will observe 20 megawatt load management on Tuesday (December 01, 2020).