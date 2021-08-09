UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issue Shutdown Program

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

FESCO issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday to carry out necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from Kararwala, Akbar and Nazeer Shaheed feeders emanating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m to 8 a.m, while FIEDMC, Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint and Coca Cola feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station and Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will observe shutdown from 6 a.

m to 11 a.m on Tuesday (August 10).

Also, electricity supply from Arkana, Ali Pur Bungalow, Buchiana, Gogeira, Canal Road, 240 Mor, Al-Habib, Faisalabad Road, College Road, Katchery Road, islam Pura, Rodala, new Dana Abad, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, Barala and Bucheki Road feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 5 a.m to 9 a.m, whereas all feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe 30-40 megawatt load shedding from 5 a.m to 8 a.m on August 10.

