FESCO issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from People's Colony, Khizra, Naithary Road, KTM-1 and National Colony feeders emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. while GIC feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Rehmania Town feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Kashmir Road, Elyas and GM Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Gulshan Colony and new Rehmat Town feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Kamal Abad and al-Rehman feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Sain Wazeer Ali feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Bahlak feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Sugar Mill feeder emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station and Mamonkanjan City feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday (November 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from Arzo, Chaudhary Wala, Jaranwala, new MK Sons, Sabboana, Hasan Spinning-II, Forest and MK Sons feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, PIDC Mill/Lyallpur Chemical, 240 Mor and Rodala feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas Katchery Road and al-Habib feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 09.

Meanwhile, power supply from Fakhar Abad, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Farooq Spinning and Lathianwala feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Bagaywala and Umar Garden feeders emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Khawaja Garden, new Dost Street, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street and LCM feeders originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Hussain Pur, Bangla, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while Khanuana and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Jhang Bazaar feeder emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, City and islam Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, new Madina Town feeder emanating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, SKP Road feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Naimat Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Islam Pura, Canal Road, ETM, Barala, Lahore Road, Dana Abad, Ali Pur Bungalow and Theraj Shaheed feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder emanating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Jandanwala feeder originating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Rasool Pur feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Chaudhary Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, F-5 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Muazzam Shah feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Thathi Bala Raja feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, City, Bashir Abad, Mureedwala, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Nia Lahore-II feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (November 09).