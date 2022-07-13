UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issue Shutdown Program

Published July 13, 2022

FESCO issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the company, power supply from cardiology, islam Nagar, Taj Colony, Crais Tex Mill and Sahil feeders emanating from 132-KV Agri University grid station will remain suspended from 6 am to 10 am while Mansooran, Industrial Estate-III, Industrial Estate-II, Boraywal, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (July 14).

Similarly, electricity supply from Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M, AZ Apparel, Burj and Dhanula Industrial feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station will remain suspended from 6 a.

m to 8 p.m. whereas Gugera, Bucheki Road, Buchiana Road, new Awagat, Ali Pur Bungalow, Arkana and Waseer feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m on July 14.

Meanwhile, power supply from Hyundai Nishat, Karas Paint, Coca Cola, Orient Material, FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia and Time Surmax feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station and Scarp-1 feeder originating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m to 1 p.m, while Ghani Surmax and DJW feeders emanating 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will observe shutdown from 8 a.m to 1 p.m on Thursday (July 14, 2022).

