FESCO Issue Shutdown Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

FESCO issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for May 28 for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines: According to program issued by the company, power supply from al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony, Khan Street, LCM and Data Street feeders originating from 132-KV FSD City grid station, People's Colony No.2, Fowara Chowk, Hilal Road and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station and Babar Chowk feeder originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. while Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narawala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 28 (Thursday).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bilal Street feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Kashmir Road and G-Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 28.

