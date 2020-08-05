UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

FESCO issue shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to program issued by the company, power supply from FSM, Barnala, Scarp-II, Parco, Canal Road and Sadaqat feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhumra grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tube Well WASA, Muazzam Shah and Beeranwala feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon, while al-Fareed, Sohal, Hussain Abad and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (August 06,).

