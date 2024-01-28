FESCO issues 21,701 meters to its six circles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued more than 21,701 single-phase meters to its six circles across the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the on the direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the single-phase meters were issued so that they would be provided to new connection applicants.

He said that 4,727 meters were issued to Faisalabad First Circle, 5,140 meters to Faisalabad Second Circle, 2,268 meters to Jhang Circle, 4,763 meters to Sargodha Circle, 2,088 meters to Mianwali Circle and 2,715 meters to Toba Tek Singh Circle.