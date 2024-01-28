Open Menu

FESCO Issues 21,701 Meters To Its Six Circles

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 07:20 PM

FESCO issues 21,701 meters to its six circles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued more than 21,701 single-phase meters to its six circles across the region.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that the on the direction of FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Muhammad Amir, the single-phase meters were issued so that they would be provided to new connection applicants.

He said that 4,727 meters were issued to Faisalabad First Circle, 5,140 meters to Faisalabad Second Circle, 2,268 meters to Jhang Circle, 4,763 meters to Sargodha Circle, 2,088 meters to Mianwali Circle and 2,715 meters to Toba Tek Singh Circle.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Jhang Sargodha Circle Mianwali Toba Tek Singh Sunday FESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

20 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

20 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

20 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

21 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

21 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

21 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

21 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

21 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

21 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan