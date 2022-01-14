UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues 25,000 Electricity Meters For New Connections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued over 25,000 electricity meters for installation of new connections and replacement of defective meters while 80,000 more meters would be available till end of this month

Similarly, sufficient capacity of the distribution transformers for industrial as well as commercial connections is also provided in FESCO stores.

This was told by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed while addressing an online open court at FESCO Headquarters, here Friday.

He said that provision of state of the art facilities to consumers is top priority of FESCO.

He said that FESCO is striving hard to provide uninterrupted power supply to its consumers round the clock in all over the FESCO region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Chiniot, Khushab and Sargodha.

He said that smooth and continuous power supply to consumers is priority of FESCO. In this connection FESCO officers and officials are performing their duty with full dedication.

He lauded the performance of special teams of field staff, monitoring cell, 118 and toll free number 080066554 and said that they are ensuring to solve the consumers problems immediately.

Meanwhile, over 48 consumers informed the CEO about their electricity related problems. On this, he issued orders to solve the consumers' complaints.

