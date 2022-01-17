FESCO issues 9600 meters for new connections

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued 9600 single phase meters for installation of new electricity connections in all five circles of the region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued 9600 single phase meters for installation of new electricity connections in all five circles of the region.

FESCO spokesman said on Monday that Director Material Management issued 2200 meters to each of First, Second and Sargodha circles while 1900 meters were issued to Jhang circle and 1100 meters to Mianwali circle.

Meanwhile, the Material Management Directorate also issued 3350 meters to five circles for their replacement in the defective meters which were either burnt due to rain or damaged due to any reason.

In this connection, First and Second circles were issued 750 meters each while Jhang circle got 800 meters and 600 meters were issued to Sargodha circle and 450 to Mianwali circle, he added.