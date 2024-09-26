FESCO Issues Annual Maintenance Schedule
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued an annual maintenance schedule in all operation circles under the special instructions of Chief Executive Engr Muhammad Amir, on Thursday.
The staff concerned have been instructed for the maintenance of transformers and transmission lines, trimming branches of trees, replacement of wires, testing of circuit breakers at grid stations and cleaning and replacement of discs at towers will be done.
According to the spokesperson, shutdown will also be done from different feeders for different times during the work.
The Chief Executive has instructed the staff to work keeping in mind the principles of safety first and taking complete safety measures.
Recent Stories
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems
Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FPPCI calls for enhanced investment & efforts to unlock vast potential of Pak’s tourism industry2 minutes ago
-
Darbar held to address issues confronted by police officials2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on water issues2 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for adopting digital transformation to boost investment in pharmaceutical sector11 minutes ago
-
Foreign medical delegation visits LGH12 minutes ago
-
Govt trying best to improve maritime sector: Qaiser12 minutes ago
-
Police recover drugs in crackdowns12 minutes ago
-
CEO HESCO pays surprise visits to various sub-divisions21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on various Initiatives21 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds KP-PRCS efforts, added 12 new members21 minutes ago
-
Governor underscores collective efforts to utilize natural resources22 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting reviews progress of Clean Punjab Program22 minutes ago