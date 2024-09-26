Open Menu

FESCO Issues Annual Maintenance Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued an annual maintenance schedule in all operation circles under the special instructions of Chief Executive Engr Muhammad Amir, on Thursday.

The staff concerned have been instructed for the maintenance of transformers and transmission lines, trimming branches of trees, replacement of wires, testing of circuit breakers at grid stations and cleaning and replacement of discs at towers will be done.

According to the spokesperson, shutdown will also be done from different feeders for different times during the work.

The Chief Executive has instructed the staff to work keeping in mind the principles of safety first and taking complete safety measures.

