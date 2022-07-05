FESCO issues contingency plan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released a contingency plan to avert any untoward situation during the coming spell of monsoon rains on Eidul Azha days.

FESCO Chief Executive Engr Bashir Ahmed has also cancelled leaves of all operations staff and officers.

According to Fesco spokesperson, an advisory has been issued in this regard.

A special monitoring cell has been set up at Fesco headquarters under the supervision of FESCO Chief Executive.

He said the construction department had been put on high alert with a direction to keep the machinery in order for immediate restoration of power system.

He appealed to the people to keep themselves away from electric poles andother installations and inform at Fesco helpline in case of any complaint.