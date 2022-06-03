Fesco issues load management schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued load management schedule for the convenience of consumers keeping in view the difference between demand and supply of electricity.

Talking to media here on Friday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fesco Engineer Bashir Ahmed said that Fesco would observe four hours load management for urban, rural, tube well and industrial customers in all five circles of the region. However, dedicated feeders and grid stations would be exempted from this load management, he added.

He said that areas of Abdullah Pur, Civil Line, Madina Town, Mansoorabad, Sargodha Road, Millat Town, Gulistan Colony, Hajji Abad, Muslim Town, Gatt Wala, Mannanwala and islam Pur, etc. would observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, the industrial feeders would observed load management.

In second circle the areas of Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Nazimabad, Faizabad, Razabad, Samanabad, Peoples' Colony, Garden Colony, Rachna Town, Batala Colony, Sammundri Road, Kareem Town, Factory Area, Bakkar Mandi, Jhang Road, Sadr Bazaar & Madina Abad, etc. would observe load shedding from 9:30 a.

m. to 10:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Similarly from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, the industrial feeders would observe load shedding.

In the areas of Jhang circle including Jhang City, Civil Line, Sadr, Satellite Town, Maghiyana, Shorkot City, Kamalia City, Toba Tek Singh and Gojra, etc. would observed load shedding from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. whereas industrial feeders would remain suspended from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The areas of Sargodha circle including City, Tariqabad, Nishtarabad, Islampura, Kot Farid, Satellite Town, Civil Line, Bhalwal, Joharabad, etc. would observe load shedding from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while industrial feeders would observe load shedding from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The areas of Mianwali circle including Mianwali City, Liaqtabad, Kalabagh, Bhakkar, Jhang Road, Behal Road and Darya Khan would observe load shedding from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., FESCO Chief added.