Fesco Issues Notices To Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Fesco issues notices to defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued final notices to various government departments over non-payment of dues.

Fesco Spokesman Tahir Sheikh on Tuesday said Rs 235.

49307 million were outstanding dues against Wasa, Rs 6.846737 million against District Roads & Buildings and RS 10.289231 million against Superintendent Prisons.

The Fesco issued final notices to the defaulters, otherwise, their connections would bedetached, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

