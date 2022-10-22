UrduPoint.com

Fesco Issues Power Shut Down Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued shut down programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Kanwan Wala feeder originating from 132-kV Lalian grid sation will remain suspended from 8 am to 2 pm on Sunday (October 23, 2022).

