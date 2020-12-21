FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Jubilee feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (December 22).

Similarly, electricity supply from Lahore Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 3 p.m. whereas Langrana, Khurdpur, Elyas, Masha Allah, Lyallpur Oil Refinery, Aminpur, Shehbaz Pur, Sindhu and Parokianwala feeders originating from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 22.

Meanwhile, power supply from Munda Khail and Jalal feeders emanating from 132-KV Kala Bagh grid stationwill remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while Pir Kot and Kot Khan feeders originating from 132-KVBhamb grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (December 22, 2020).