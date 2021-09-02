UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:45 PM

FESCO issues power shutdown notice

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from FIEDMC, Time Surmix, Daily JW and Ghani Surmixfeeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. onFriday (September 03, 2021).

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company September From FESCO P

Recent Stories

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncomp ..

Irish Regulator Fines WhatsApp $266Mln for Noncompliance With Transparency Oblig ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

Govt promoting investment: Mian Aslam

4 minutes ago
 Absentia prayers of Ali Shah Geelani offered acros ..

Absentia prayers of Ali Shah Geelani offered across AJK

4 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Dua to be observed on Friday for Gilani's d ..

Youm-e-Dua to be observed on Friday for Gilani's departed soul

4 minutes ago
 26 more die of corona in KP

26 more die of corona in KP

8 minutes ago
 Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

Minister, Commissioner visits tehsil Chak Jhumra

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.