FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Friday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from FIEDMC, Time Surmix, Daily JW and Ghani Surmixfeeders linked with 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. onFriday (September 03, 2021).