FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the company on Saturday, power supply from Sajjad Estate, new Dry Port, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-kV Millat Road grid station and Rasool Pur feeders originating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 1pm, while Mochiwala and Painsara Road feeders emanating from 132-kV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 5pm on Sunday (September 26, 2021).