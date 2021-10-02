UrduPoint.com

FESCO Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:48 PM

FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Al-Fareed feeder emanating from 132-kV Thikriwala grid station and Pakka Anna feeder originating from 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 5pm, while Mochiwala and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-kV Gojra grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 2pm.

Similarly, electricity supply from Sajjad Estate, AZ Apparel, K&M and new Dry Port feeders originating from 132-kV Millat Road grid station will also remain suspended from 8am to 1pm (Sep 03, 2021).

