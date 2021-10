FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from FDA City feeder emanating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8am to 4pm while Fakhar Abad, Lathianwala, Rafeeq Spinning, Wapda City, Forest Park and Farooq Spinning feeders originating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, Nazeer Shaheed feeder emanating from 132-kV Scarp Colony grid station, Ismaeel Road, Punj Pulli, Gorge Colony, Creece Tex, Khiyaban Garden, CTM-II and new Civil Line feeders originating from 132-kV University grid station, PMC feeder emanating from 132-kV Industrial Estate grid station, Millat Road, Jaguar, Sandal, Rasool Pur, Kalash, Sargodha Road, Noor Pur, Muslim Town and Super feeders originating from 132-kV Chiniot Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Monday (October 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Mochiwala Road, Painsara Road, Maqbool Pur, Jhang Road, Hamza board, Dawakhari and Kathoor feeders emanating from 132-kV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7am to12 noon, whereas Khurarianwala City feeder originating from 132-kV Khurarianwala grid station, Aasiyan feeder emanating from 132-kV Chiniot grid station, Wahla feeder originating from 132-kV Lalianwala grid station, Kashmir Road, Siddhupura, Elyas and Marzi Pura feeders emanating from 132-kV Narwala Road grid station, Afghan Abad and Elyas Park feeders originating from 132-kV Jhang Road grid station, Garh feeder emanating from 132-kV Sammundri grid station, Jhamra feeder originating from 132-kV Tandlianwala grid station, Bangla feeder emanating from 132-kV Mamonkanjan grid station, Scarp and Mongi Road feeders originating from 132-kV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-1 feeder emanating from 132-kV Nia Lahore grid station and Kareem Bukhsh feeder originating from 132-kV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 8am to 12 noon on (Oct 25, 2021).