Fesco issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Makkah City, Babar Chowk, Sitiana Road and al-Raheem Valley feeders emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Dijkot City, new al-Barkat/Gojra Road and Maan pur feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sadhar, Gardana, Air Avenue, Sarshmeer and Jinnah feeders emanating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Parokianwala, Kashmir Road and Rehman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, new Sabzi Mandi, FIG, Loona and al-Fareed feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station and Ejaz Town feeder originating from 132-KV University grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday (January 06).

Similarly, electricity supply from all feeders emanating from 132-KV Rafhan Faisalabad grid station and 132-KV new Interloop grid station, Sammundri City, Salooni Jhal, Sain Wazir Ali, Garh Road, Fareed, Farooq, Naradada, Dijkot Road, Shareef Abad, 466 Road, Jalal Abad, Katchery Bazaar and Rasiyana feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station will remain suspended from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. whereas MKB, MSC, Phalahiwala, new Interloop, Noor Fatima, Rehman Megna, HAR Textile, Kamal Limited, Five Star food Gourmet, Ittehad, Kamran Mill, Rasheed Fabrics, Five Star, KTM, Arshad Corporation, Mueen, Image Garments and MJ Gohar feeders emanating from 132-KV Chak No.103-RB grid station will observe loadshedding from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm on January 6.

Meanwhile, power supply from Beeranwala, Badshahi Masjid, Abdullah Fiber, Jhumra Road/Raza, Iqbal Rice Mills, City, DHQ Chiniot, Muazzam Shah, Chenab Nagar, Hindoana Aasiyan, Shah Burhan, Dawar, Jhok Malliyan, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Jani Shah, Ahmad Straw board, Faisal Abad Road and Lahore Road feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while Muzaffar Colony, Fowara Chowk and Sohail Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road, Gaushala, Imam Bargah Road and Momin Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Paradise and Thikriwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Faiz Abad, GM Abad and Sindhu feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Kamal Abad, City and new Jinnah Colony feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Elyas Park feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Maqbool Road feeder emanating from 132-KV City grid station, Sitiana Road and Makkah City feeders originating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, PMC and Bahaduraywala feeders emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Mughal Pura feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Dry Port and Sargodha Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, College Road, new Dana Abad and Gogera feeders originating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, al-Awan feeder emanating from 132-KV Lundianwala grid station, al-Mustafa Shaheed and new Sitiana feeders originating from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Jabbana feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder emanating from 132-KV Barana grid station and new Factory Area feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 1 pm on Thursday (January 5).