FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Meeranwala, Bahaduray Wala, Mansooran, Industrial Estate-1, Industrial Estate-2, Industrial Estate-3, Boraywala, STS and Fazal-e-Rabbi feeders linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m.

to 12 noon while FIEDMC, Hayat Chemia, Time Surmax, Ghani Surmax, Daily JW, Coca Cola, Orient Material and Karas Paint feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station andHyundai Nishat feeder linked with 132-KV FIEDMC-II grid station will observe shutdownfrom 8 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday (June 09, 2022).