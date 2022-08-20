Fesco issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Sunday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Garden Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Minara, Jame Abad, Anayat Ali Shah and Bukharian feeders originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station will remain suspended from 7am to 12 noon while new Awagat, Lahore Road, Theraj Shaheed, islam Pura, Bucheki Road,Ali Pur Bungalow, Al-Habib, Katchery Road, Aslam Textile and Ashiq Ali Shaheed feeders emanatingfrom 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 8am to 1pm on Sunday (August 21).