FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Qudrat Abad and Ejaz Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8 am to 1 pm while al-Habib, College Road, Faisalabad Road, Ali Pur Bungalow, Aslam Textile, 240 Morh, Islampura, Canal Road, new Dana Abad and Arkana feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday (October 31).

Similarly, Susan Road and Abdullah Pur feeders attached with 132-KV Old Thermal grid station SKP Road feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, KTM-1 feeder linked with 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, College Road, Buchiana, new Dana Abad and Gugera feeders attached with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sammundri feeder connected with 132-KV Satiana grid station, Lal Kothi feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Scarp-1 and Darul Ehsan feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bahmani wala feeder attached with 132-KV Value Addition City grid station, Ziyarat (SEL) feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, City and Usman Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bhowana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sangra feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipal Bhatta feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station, new Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Bismillah Pur feeder linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Atomic Energy and Risala Road feeders attached with 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Sohal feeder connected with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Raja Chowk, new Jinnah Colony, Jalal Street and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Kamal Abad and Elyas Park feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, new Khurdpur feeder attached with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Maan Pur feeder connected with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Garh feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Lasoori and Aslam Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Tandlianwala city, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwalagrid station and Kallarwala feeder connected with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will alsoremain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon on October 31, 2022.