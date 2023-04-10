Close
Fesco Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:37 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for various feeders due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued a shutdown notice for various feeders due to repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice issued by the company, power supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed and Langar Makhdoom feeders linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station will remain suspended from 5:30 am to 12 noon on April 11 (Tuesday)while new Satiana, Maddoana, Wanihar and al-Mehmood feeders attached with 132-KV Satiana grid station will observe shutdown from 7 am to 12 noon on April 12 (Wednesday).

Similarly, electricity supply from Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder connected with 132-KV Lalian grid station will also remain suspended from 5:30 am to 12 noon on April 15, 2023.

