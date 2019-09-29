Fesco issues power shutdown notice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance on September 30 and October 1 to Oct.

According to the notice, electric supply would remaine suspended for necessary repair and maintenance o11KV feeders.

The electric supply would be disconnected from 11kv feeders, including Muqam e Hayat, and Madina colony on Sep 30, Charnali, Hayderabad and 49 tail on October 1 and Luday wal, Downstream, Walayat shah, Urban area on October 2nd , Chakian, and Asianwala on Oct 3 and Karkhana bazaar, Ahli Rawan on Oct 4 from 9am to 1pm.