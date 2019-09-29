UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fesco Issues Power Shutdown Notice

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

Fesco issues power shutdown notice

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a power shutdown notice for necessary repair and maintenance on September 30 and October 1 to Oct.

According to the notice, electric supply would remaine suspended for necessary repair and maintenance o11KV feeders.

The electric supply would be disconnected from 11kv feeders, including Muqam e Hayat, and Madina colony on Sep 30, Charnali, Hayderabad and 49 tail on October 1 and Luday wal, Downstream, Walayat shah, Urban area on October 2nd , Chakian, and Asianwala on Oct 3 and Karkhana bazaar, Ahli Rawan on Oct 4 from 9am to 1pm.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company September October From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns death of S ..

45 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s world class offerings showcased at M ..

46 minutes ago

Indonesia&#039;s quake death toll rises to 30, man ..

1 hour ago

UAE made significant improvements towards preparin ..

2 hours ago

WAM Feature: Abu Dhabi housemaid to make &#039;dre ..

2 hours ago

Al Dhafra region first ladies beach project 67% co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.