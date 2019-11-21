FESCO issues power shutdown notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :FESCO has issued electricity shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric line on November 22, 2019 (Friday).

According to schedule issued here Thursday power will remain suspended from 8am to 11am from Marafco, best export, new Madina town feeders emanating from 66KV OTP grid station, from 9am to 1pm from Malrri, Toba Road, Mongi road, Shalimar, Pancerah road, Bashir Abad, and Mureedwala road feeders emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station, NAYYAB-I, Gulifshan, Liaqatabad, Lakkr Mandi, Bakkar Mandi, Sheikh colony, and Ali housing feeder emanating from 132 KV Jhang road grid station, new Al-Berkat/Gojra feeder emanating from 220KV Samundri road grid station, Miani feeder emanating from 132KV Samundri road grid station.

The power will also remain outage from Chenab steel, Bhaiwala feeders emanating from 132 KV nishatabad grid station, 500 KV Gatti, Ashrafabad, Rehmatabad, and Chenab Fabrics feeders and Karas paint, Coca Cola, and FIEDMC feeder emanating from 132 KV FIEDMC grid station.