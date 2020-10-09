Fesco issues power shutdown notice in faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for October 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown schedule for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for October 11.

According to the schedule, power will remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from New Dry Port feeder emanating from 132kV Millat Road grid station.

From 8am to 5pm from Dry Port feeder emanating from 132kV Chiniot Road grid station and AZ Apperal, K&M and New Dry Port emanating from 132kV Lalian grid station.